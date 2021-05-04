South Plains next storm chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much quieter weather today across the KCBD viewing area. More detail on that in today’s story, plus the next chance of storms and my forecast for the Mothers’ Day Weekend.
Though this morning is generally cloudy, breezy, and chilly, this afternoon will become mild. It will become mostly sunny and wind speeds will gradually diminish. Even with highs about ten degrees below average for early May, it will be pleasant.
Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A chill returns tonight. It will be mostly fair, winds light, and lows will dip into the 40s near Lubbock and the western two-thirds of the viewing area.
Dry weather is in my forecast tomorrow, Wednesday, with a possible exception. There is a slight chance a few isolated thunderstorms or showers may clip the far northeastern viewing area (the southeastern Texas Panhandle area).
Temperatures tomorrow will top out near average, ranging from about 80 to 85 degrees.
A cold front will move through West Texas Wednesday night. It will be dry, but there will be a chilly breeze.
Sunshine returns Thursday, which will be breezy and just slightly cooler.
The next chance of thunderstorms in the viewing area will be Friday afternoon and evening. Currently, the chance looks slim. We are and will be, of course, watching developments and updating our forecast accordingly.
