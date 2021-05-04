Spring Returning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A pleasant afternoon over the region as daytime highs returned to the 60s and 70s along with sunny skies and calm weather.
Last night’s rain in Lubbock was little with officially .03 inch at the airport. That means that Lubbock’s rain total is only 3.78 inches, compared to the normal of 3.99 inches.
As we look ahead, the rain chances will remain low with a slight chance of rain on Friday into early Saturday.
Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs that will vary from 70s to the mid 80s into the weekend.
Saturday may bring afternoon temps back to near the 90 degree mark.
