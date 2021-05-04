Wolfforth Airman serving in Guam influenced by adoption, 20+ siblings

Airman 1st Class Jessica Makenna Martinez Greenlee, 36th Force Support Squadron services journeyman, bottom left, poses for a photo with her parents, Lonny and Donna Greenlee and 12 of her 20 other siblings from the Greenlee home in Wolfforth, Texas, November 24, 2005. Greenlee was placed in foster care at the age of three with three of her siblings. After being in a few homes, a couple from Lubbock, Texas showed interest in adopting all four of them, giving them the chance to grow up together with the company of 19 other children they had and adopted. (Source: Photo By 94th Airlift Wing)