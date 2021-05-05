Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in the South Plains Mall Parking lot.
- Police were called just before 10 p.m. Tuesday to the area between the mall movie theater and a pop-up carnival.
- The 18-year-old was hospitalized but later pronounced dead.
Investigators are looking into a fire that damaged an apartment buildings Thursday night near 52nd Street and Utica Avenue.
- Firefighters say a mattress burning near a dumpster spread to the building.
- No injuries were reported but eight people were displaced.
A federal judge sentenced six former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employees Wednesday in Amarillo.
- All pleaded guilty to either conspiracy to commit wire fraud or bank fraud.
- More sentencings are scheduled Thursday.
Tornadoes injured at least eight people Monday night in North Texas.
- The twisters damaged homes and flipped over 18-wheelers in Waxahachie.
- The National Weather Service says five tornadoes hit the area.
President Joe Biden has set a new vaccination goal for the United States.
- He wants 70% of adults to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.
- The president is calling for states and pharmacies to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis.
