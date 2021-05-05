Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

1 dead after shooting near mall, mattress fire spreads to apartment, vaccination goal increased by president

KCBD Daybreak Today - May 5
By Michael Cantu | May 5, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 7:03 AM

An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in the South Plains Mall Parking lot.

  • Police were called just before 10 p.m. Tuesday to the area between the mall movie theater and a pop-up carnival.
  • The 18-year-old was hospitalized but later pronounced dead.
  • Updated information will be posted here: 1 dead after shooting at South Plains Mall parking lot

Investigators are looking into a fire that damaged an apartment buildings Thursday night near 52nd Street and Utica Avenue.

A federal judge sentenced six former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employees Wednesday in Amarillo.

Tornadoes injured at least eight people Monday night in North Texas.

President Joe Biden has set a new vaccination goal for the United States.

