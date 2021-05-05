KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Old Yeller

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Old Yeller, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old Labrador Retriever who has been at the shelter about three weeks.
Staff say Old Yeller is very sweet, but does have health issues. He will have to go home with a medical waiver, but will be a good companion to anyone who is willing to have him. He is up to date on all of his shots, is fixed and has a microchip.
Old Yeller adoption fees for Wednesday, May 5, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
