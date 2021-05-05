Family hospitalized with minor injuries after rollover crash in North Lubbock

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Emergency crews responded to North University Avenue, just south of FM 1729. Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS says a pickup truck hauling a trailer was pulled over on the side of the road and attempted to get back on the roadway quickly. The mother driving with her children saw the truck pull out and overcorrected causing the vehicle to rollover. She did not strike the pickup.