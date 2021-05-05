Family hospitalized with minor injuries after rollover crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mother and five children were taken to a local hospital Wednesday after a rollover in North Lubbock.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Emergency crews responded to North University Avenue, just south of FM 1729. Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS says a pickup truck hauling a trailer was pulled over on the side of the road and attempted to get back on the roadway quickly. The mother driving with her children saw the truck pull out and overcorrected causing the vehicle to rollover. She did not strike the pickup.
A 14-year-old who was attempting to help the family was struck by car while crossing the street, according to DPS. He was taken to the hospital with a fractured leg.
DPS reports no one was seriously injured, but the family was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The children involved were ages three, six, eight and ten-years-old.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.
