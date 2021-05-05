Wind, heat, Mothers’ Day, and our next storm chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following this morning’s chill, Spring-time winds and warmth on the way. With the Spring pattern, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms heading into the weekend. Here’s my outlook for the rest of the work week and the Mothers’ Day Weekend.
First, a reminder. In West Texas, consider any day the wind kicks up a day with an elevated grassland fire danger. That is, a No Burn Day. The wind will be kicking up most days through the weekend.
Rain chances remain low through Mothers’ Day.
There is a slim chance a thunderstorm may clip the far northeastern viewing area, the Childress area, this evening.
The next chance of storms, and rain, will be Friday evening. New data today points to a slight chance, and that favoring the northwestern third or so of the KCBD area.
Dry weather will follow through mom’s weekend. So will some heat. Temperatures will peak in the 90s Saturday. In addition to the heat, Saturday will be windy.
A cold front will slide through West Texas Saturday night. I don’t expect any precipitation with the front. I do expect a noticeable drop in temperatures, which will top out near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.
