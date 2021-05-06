Covenant Health photo gallery to be featured at First Friday Art Trail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health’s photo gallery ‘The Show Must Go On’ will be featured at the 200th First Friday Art Trail Friday, May 7.
During the pandemic, Covenant Health received many questions from people who thought COVID-19 was the only thing being treated. Pandemic or not, the hospital continued to take care of all types of patients. To showcase all the hospital does, it hired local photographer Ash Blythe to visit and capture patients, families and caregivers in the moment.
The gallery, hosted by Covenant Children’s, will be showcased at the Christine Devitt Icehouse Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Icehouse is located on Ave. J directly behind LHUCA.
The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will also be there administering vaccines.
