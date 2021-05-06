Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, May 6

Extra Innings Highlights for Thursday, May 6
By Pete Christy | May 6, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 10:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Thursday.

Softball Area Round

Floydada 9 Sanford-Fritch 5

Floydada 25 Sanford-Fritch 0 (Lady Winds advance)

Lamesa 13 Slaton 1

Slaton 10 Lamesa 7 (Series tied 1-1/Game 3 Noon Saturday at LCU)

Snyder 11 Greenwood 3

Baseball Bi-District

Childress 15 Dimmitt 9

Borden County 4 Springlake-Earth 2

SpringLake-Earth 9 Borden County 8 (series tied 1-1, Game 3 Monday at 7 at Lubbock Cooper)

Tornillo 15 Brownfield 2

Nazareth 23 Follett 1 (Nazareth Advances)

Kress 23 Booker 3 (Kress advances)

