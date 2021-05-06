Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, May 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Thursday.
Softball Area Round
Floydada 9 Sanford-Fritch 5
Floydada 25 Sanford-Fritch 0 (Lady Winds advance)
Lamesa 13 Slaton 1
Slaton 10 Lamesa 7 (Series tied 1-1/Game 3 Noon Saturday at LCU)
Snyder 11 Greenwood 3
Baseball Bi-District
Childress 15 Dimmitt 9
Borden County 4 Springlake-Earth 2
SpringLake-Earth 9 Borden County 8 (series tied 1-1, Game 3 Monday at 7 at Lubbock Cooper)
Tornillo 15 Brownfield 2
Nazareth 23 Follett 1 (Nazareth Advances)
Kress 23 Booker 3 (Kress advances)
