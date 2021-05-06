Family looking for answers one year after fatal hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Her sisters remember Lydia Lopez for her big heart.
“Always made us laugh. Always gave us love. Always cared about everybody,” Belen Nunez said.
A year ago, Lopez was travelling in northeast Lubbock in her wheelchair when police say someone struck her with their car, leading to her death.
“The vehicle was abandoned at the scene, and the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot,” investigators said.
As the anniversary of her death comes around, the family says they can’t heal without justice.
“We did not expect to wake up on May 6 and not be able to say our last goodbyes,” Nunez said.
The family is asking for your help to find the person responsible.
“If anybody knows anything, or saw anything, that they please come forward. Because we’ve had this pain and emptiness in our hearts since last year. We just want some closure,” Nunez said.
Even the smallest detail could break this case. There is a $500 reward for any tips. Please call them in to Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
