Storms and Heat returning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Once again afternoon temperatures made it to the low 80s at some communities on the South Plains, including Lubbock.
The early morning cold front had little impact on afternoon temps in the central and southern counties.
Friday will bring warmer temperatures and a slight chance of some isolated showers and a few thunderstorms. There is a potential for a few storms that might create severe weather including 1″ hail and winds near 60 mph.
Storms will develop in New Mexico and track east into the western areas and could make it to near the Interstate 27 corridor.
Saturday will bring some gusty winds, hot temps and elevated wildfire danger with a slim chance of isolated storms in the southeast counties.
Mother’s Day will be nice with lows in the 50s and highs returning to the upper 70s and low 80s.
Next week will include increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures.
