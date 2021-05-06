Teen arrested after SWAT standoff named Person of Interest in Tuesday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have confirmed a teen arrested following a standoff is a person of interest in a shooting Tuesday night.
A three-hour SWAT standoff ended with an arrest Wednesday night.
According to Police, 17-year-old Jake Canales was taken into custody. He was arrested just before midnight in the 2000 block of 60th Street. He has been charged with theft of a firearm and is being held on $150,000 bond.
Lubbock police, SWAT and other units showed up to the area just before 8:30 p.m. They went to serve a felony firearms warrant.
Negotiators were at the scene for more than three hours before they went into the house. Canales was then arrested without incident.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will bring more on this story as it develops.
