Vocalist David Gaschen teaches masterclass with Lubbock ISD ahead of sold out performance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - David Gaschen has returned home to the Hub City to perform with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra in front of a sold out Buddy Holly Hall crowd. However, he had a smaller audience Thursday when he volunteered his time to teach the next generation of vocalists and stage performers from Lubbock ISD.
“I had a few of those instances when I was at Tech, where my voice teachers and the teachers at Tech would bring in someone who had done something in the arts and outside of Lubbock,” Gaschen said. “I always said to myself, if I ever had the chance, I would want to come back to Lubbock and show them if you really work hard and you pay your dues and you study hard, it will pay off in the future. I just love kids. I just want to I want them to know that, hey, I’m from Lubbock, too, and I made it, so to speak.”
Gaschen graduated from Monterey High School and later Texas Tech University in 1993. Just a few years later he would join the cast of The Phantom of the Opera in Switzerland. At age 26, he became the youngest performer cast in that professional production. His career has taken him to international success.
“One of my big goals was to make Lubbock proud,” Gaschen told KCBD. “It’s always been a goal of mine to share Lubbock as much as I can all over the world.”
Now, he returns to the stage at Buddy Holly Hall. He saw it for the first time Thursday and was nearly brought to tears at the new stage.
“I performed at the [Lubbock Municipal] Auditorium,” Gaschen said. “I performed at the Civic Center, performed at most of the high schools growing up. I’ve been wishing and wanting for this ever since I started Phantom back in 2000. I knew I’d be on the tour. I wanted so bad for Phantom to come through, but we just didn’t have the facilities for it.”
He said it’s a great opportunity for local students for the community to have made such a commitment to the arts by building Buddy Holly Hall.
Ashley Eastling attends Talkington School for Young Women Leaders. She was one of the few students to join Gaschen on stage and sing. She said the opportunity was nerve-wracking but beneficial.
“It was a great opportunity to show my skills to someone that can judge me in a nice way, tell me what I can improve on and just kind of get a different perspective on how I sound to others,” Eastling said.
She said knowing you can go from a Lubbock stage to others around the world is inspiring.
Gaschen told KCBD that he owes a lot to the people who got him to those stages, including his teachers and coaches, some of whom he expects to be in the audience Saturday.
“I hope that this weekend they will understand how much it means to me to come back and perform,” Gaschen said.
