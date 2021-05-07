Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Police named 17-year-old Jake Canales a person of interest in a deadly shooting.
- Christopher Castillo died Tuesday night after being shot in the South Plains Mall parking lot.
- There is no word on what led to the shooting.
- Read more here: Teen arrested after SWAT standoff named Person of Interest in Tuesday night shooting
A federal judge sentenced two former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employees to 27 months in prison.
- Whitney Maldonado and Elaina Cabral worked as office managers for the company.
- More employees will be sentenced next week.
- Get more details here: Eight former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution
A Texas voting restriction bill now needs one more vote before moving back to the Senate.
- Legislators voted around 3 a.m. after many amendments were added.
- The bill limits how voting administrators can give out voting applications, limits days and hours of early voting, and it allows partisan poll watchers when voting.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune: Texas GOP’s voting restrictions bill could be rewritten behind closed doors after key House vote
A sixth grade girl is in custody after a school shooting in Rigby, Idaho.
- Police say the girl shot two students and a custodian before a teacher disarmed her.
- Investigators are trying to determine where she got the gun.
- Read the latest: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
The April jobs report will be released today.
- Economists expect it to show 1 million new jobs were added.
- The unemployment rate is also expected to drop between 5.8-and-6-percent.
- Get a preview of what is expected: Big US job gain expected, if employers found enough workers
