Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Texas advances voter bill, more RDAG employees sentenced, new jobs report to come

KCBD Daybreak Today - May 7
By Michael Cantu | May 7, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 7:07 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Police named 17-year-old Jake Canales a person of interest in a deadly shooting.

What will the weather be like today?

A federal judge sentenced two former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employees to 27 months in prison.

A Texas voting restriction bill now needs one more vote before moving back to the Senate.

A sixth grade girl is in custody after a school shooting in Rigby, Idaho.

The April jobs report will be released today.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.