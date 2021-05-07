Extra Innings Scores for Friday, May 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Friday night:
Softball
Area Round
Sweetwater 15 Andrews 5
Idalou 1 Brownfield 0
El Paso Hanks 12 Coronado 9
Monterey 18 El Paso Jefferson 3
Hermleigh 10 Northside 2
Snyder 13 Greenwood 9 (Snyder advances)
Presidio 8 Shallowater 7
Shallowater 7 Presidio 0 3rd/suspended due to weather
Baseball
Estacado 7 Herford 1 suspended in 4th/restart 11am Saturday
Abilene Wylie 9 Plainview 1
Abernathy 12 River Road 0
Crosbyton 6 O’Donnell 5(Crosbyton advances)
Randall 16 Coronado 14
Monterey 6 Amarillo 5
Smyer 6 Lockney 5
Bushland 7 Slaton 2 (game 2 was ppd by weather)
Littlefield 17 Kermit 2
Littlefield 17 Kermit 12 (Wildcats advance)
Frenship 11 El Paso Americas 7
Ralls 10 Ropes 7
Shallowater 11 Dalhart 1
Pampa 5 Levelland 3
Lubbock Cooper 13 Tascosa 3
Denver City 9 Presidio 1 5th/weather delay
