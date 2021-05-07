Extra Innings Scores for Friday, May 7

Extra Innings Highlights for Friday, May 7
By Pete Christy | May 7, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 10:45 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Friday night:

Softball

Area Round

Sweetwater 15 Andrews 5

Idalou 1 Brownfield 0

El Paso Hanks 12 Coronado 9

Monterey 18 El Paso Jefferson 3

Hermleigh 10 Northside 2

Snyder 13 Greenwood 9 (Snyder advances)

Presidio 8 Shallowater 7

Shallowater 7 Presidio 0 3rd/suspended due to weather

Baseball

Estacado 7 Herford 1 suspended in 4th/restart 11am Saturday

Abilene Wylie 9 Plainview 1

Abernathy 12 River Road 0

Crosbyton 6 O’Donnell 5(Crosbyton advances)

Randall 16 Coronado 14

Monterey 6 Amarillo 5

Smyer 6 Lockney 5

Bushland 7 Slaton 2 (game 2 was ppd by weather)

Littlefield 17 Kermit 2

Littlefield 17 Kermit 12 (Wildcats advance)

Frenship 11 El Paso Americas 7

Ralls 10 Ropes 7

Shallowater 11 Dalhart 1

Pampa 5 Levelland 3

Lubbock Cooper 13 Tascosa 3

Denver City 9 Presidio 1  5th/weather delay

