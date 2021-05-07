First Friday Art Trail returns for big 200th event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday night marks the first art trail in more than a year.
To celebrate, sidewalk chalk murals will be created by local artists at some venues on the trail.
The art trail, held mostly in the Lubbock cultural district, brings collectors and artists together with friends for an evening of music, food and fun.
For the 200th first Friday, they decided to do something special, street murals from local artists.
Lubbock artist Chris Marin says he hopes his piece will spark a conversation across generations.
“Cartoons or, that thing that maybe can be talked to for kids, or maybe in the language of kids. But an adult can look at it and have a different conversation,” Marin said.
His cartoon portrays people who look like the artist and reflects the experience of people like him.
“In my opinion, has to do with poverty, or the history of a city. So that’s what I’m thinking about, specifically for a design like this, of who is it depicting and reflecting,” Marin said.
Photographer Rachel Gilland says her work has been available online, but seeing it in person is a different experience.
“When seeing a piece in person, in a large format instead of just on a screen, you get to see all the little details. You get to see the clarity, the colors and person,” Gilland said.
Gilland has been living in an RV, travelling North America, trying to capture her connection with nature.
“I’m bringing all parts of our country back to Lubbock and showing everybody, being able to reconnect people with nature, from my perspective, means a lot to me,” Gilland said.
After a year without the trails, Gilland hopes the arts can stimulate us in ways we haven’t been able to experience before.
