KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mustang

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mustang, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old lab-pit bull mix who has been at the shelter about six weeks.
Staff say he get along with other dogs, but does like to play rough and rowdy. Mustang will be good with other children that will play rough with him. He is up to date on all of his shots, is fixed and has a microchip.
Mustang’s adoption fees for Friday, May 7, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
