Lubbock police defend actions of officers shown in viral video

After several attempts to gain entry into the residence, a third individual attempted to prevent officers from locating the suspect. Officers then attempted to apprehend the third individual, but were called to the front yard to assist fellow officers with the original suspect who exited the residence out of another point of entry. After the two suspects from the vehicle were placed in handcuffs, officers attempted to place the third individual under arrest and she continued to resist. In order to place the third individual under arrest officers attempted to deploy a taser, but the connection was unsuccessful. At that point, the officers used the taser to gain compliance through a drive-stun application of the taser, in accordance with LPD policy. Once the officer gained compliance, the woman was placed under arrest.