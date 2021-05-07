Outlooks for severe, wind, and Mothers’ Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms, marginally severe, return to the South Plains late today. The West Texas wind machine cranks up tomorrow, which will be one of our hottest days so far. Mothers’ Day weather will be rather mild. Read on for more.
Before any storms, today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a somewhat windy and very warm afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 80s, about five degrees above average for the date.
Storms are expected to develop near the mountains of New Mexico this afternoon and drift eastward toward the Texas state line. Some of these may make it into the far northwestern viewing area late this afternoon.
As any remaining storms drift east they will bring a slight chance of a storm and rain as far east as the I27-Hwy87 corridor. This includes the Lubbock and Plainview areas. However, the storms are likely to be weakening as they drift east. The chance of rain in Lubbock will be slim.
Conditions will be marginal for the storms to become severe. Besides lightning, very strong wind gusts are the most likely threat. Hail is not out of the equation.
You can keep an eye on conditions and any storms which form with the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. Both are free. Download and update the app in your app/play store.
