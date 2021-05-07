KCBD Mother’s Day weekend forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday will bring sunshine, possible dust and very high winds and critical fire danger. Winds will increase around noon tomorrow and speeds may top 40 mph. In addition, the combination of wind, heat and dry conditions will result in critical fire danger for most of the South Plains.
The wildfire threat will be in the Severe category over parts of the region tomorrow afternoon.
Early Sunday a cold front will bring northeast winds of 15-20 mph and cooler temperatures for mom’s big day.
I expect afternoon highs to remain in the 70s to low 80s for the area.
Monday will continue the cooler temps and increasing rain chances by late Monday. The rain chances and cool temperatures will extend through Thursday.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.