70th Anniversary Celebration of Locally Owned and Operated Service Title

Service Title Company was established in Lubbock, Texas in 1951 and is celebrating 70 YEARS being LOCALLY OWNED AND OPERATED! On Friday, May 7th, Service Title will be celebrated by way of a Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting at 10:30am followed by a celebration at their newly expanded 4720 South Loop 289 location 11:00am-2:00pm Come & Go.
Service Title has been part of the Lubbock area’s growth since 1951 when founded by Fred Timberlake Sr. and continues through the legacy of son Fred H. “Tex” Timberlake, Jr. You have trusted us for 70 years to provide closing and escrow services and issue the secure protection our title insurance policies provide. Realtors, attorneys, lenders, and people like you, have come to appreciate the personal attention received and the regard for detail that goes into assuring a smooth closing process.
When buying or selling real-estate, the most important thing for a customer and agent to ensure is that they are securely closing their transaction with a title examination going back to sovereignty when possible, and that it is then backed by the most financially stable underwriters available. Since founded in 1951, we guarantee and provide security for every closing!
Aligned with the values we were founded upon in 1951, with over 480 years of combined title experience on staff, Service Title continues to grow the grass roots we planted in 1951 with our locally owned and operated title plant while both employing the finest Lubbock citizens, and giving back to our wonderful community for 70 years. When you invest, use the best, Service Title!
When you are closing on likely the largest investment of your life -or are guiding your buyers/sellers where to close- choose the tried and true, Service Title Company, for a full Service closing! Thank you for allowing the experienced professionals at Service Title provide accurate and thorough title services for a smooth closing now, and worry free property ownership in the years to come.