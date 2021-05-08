Cold front coming after hot weather for Mother’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What a hot one yesterday! While not a record, 97 degrees is plenty warm for the beginning of May.
The good news for those of us not quite ready for this heat, it won’t stick around.
Neither will the wind that we saw. A cold front came through around midnight that knocked our temperatures back down to normal for this time of year for Mother’s Day.
The winds will be closer to West Texas norms, too.
We do have an isolated chance of seeing a shower or storm across the northern South Plains Sunday evening, but the chances are less then 10%.
Better rain chances are on the way for Tuesday, though. Right now, we’re keeping those chances at 30%. It’s not so much a “will we or won’t we” question, it’s more of a question of how much coverage we’ll see over the South Plains.
We’re keeping an eye on it. Nothing looks severe at this point, more of a steady rain for those that can get it. Perfect for our situation.
We’ll also get cool. From 97 today to potentially down to 62 by Tuesday.
We’re also keeping an eye on next weekend. We’ll put in some slight storm chances for Friday evening, but leave it out for Saturday and Sunday...for now.
Upper levels of the atmosphere are becoming a little more active, and that bodes well for storm development. Still, a few things to come together and we’ll keep an eye on it throughout the week if the ingredients start to mix.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.