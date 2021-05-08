Vacant home destroyed in fire at N. Slide & Clovis Hwy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at North Slide Road and Clovis Highway, near the city limits, on Saturday afternoon.
Fire crews arrived on scene just after 2 p.m. to find a residential structure fully involved. Shallowater VFD and New Deal VFD were called in to provide fire protection for the area in the county.
The vacant home in the 5100 block of Clovis Road will likely be declared a total loss. No injuries were reported.
