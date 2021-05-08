Roosevelt VFD fights grass fire in NE Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bill Sides, Chief Of The Roosevelt Volunteer Fire Department says they were called out to the 4100 block of East 1st Street after reports of a grass fire just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Sides says they found a large trash fire with tires burning, but no one was around
He described it as a large fire, and with the winds being at about 30 miles per hour, they called in Buffalo Springs Lake and Idalou Fire Departments as a precaution.
The scene was cleared around 6:45 p.m.
Lubbock County is not currently under a burn band and today was not designated as a Red Flag Day, but it’s always a good idea to burn safely and smartly, especially since we’re still in a drought.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.