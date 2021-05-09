Extra Innings Team of the Week: Ralls Jackrabbits

RALLS, Texas (KCBD) - The sixth Extra Innings Team of the Week is the Ralls Jackrabbits.
In their recent matchups with Ropes, the Jackrabbits beat the Eagles 10-7 and 12-11 to advance in the playoffs.
The win pushed Ralls’ record to (14-8) overall on the season and (10-4) in district play. The Jackrabbits played on both sides in the series at Westerner Field, jumping out to an early lead in game one and protecting it and making a comeback to win in game two.
Next week, Ralls will travel to Childress to take on Wellington for two games on Thursday beginning at 4 p.m. and if a third game is necessary, they will play Saturday in Plainview.
