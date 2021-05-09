Much cooler next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a high of 97 Saturday, it was cooler on Mother’s Day. But nowhere near as cool as it’ll be next few days. Sunday’s high of 79 was three degrees below what’s typical for this time of year. We have plenty of sunshine.
There have been a few thunderstorms moving out of Eastern New Mexico into the Texas Panhandle. The storms will stay north of Lubbock, but the northern part of the KCBD viewing area, along Hwy. 86, could see a storm through late Sunday.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to start and a lot of clouds all day, high near 67. Wind E 10-18mph. There could be some drizzle, but not much of a chance for measurable rain.
BETTER RAIN CHANCE: It looks like we’ll see some actual showers develop from Monday night into Wednesday. It won’t be widespread heavy rain, but at least some light showers should develop. It’ll be even cooler with a cloudy sky both days, high in the lower 60s to possibly upper 50s. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, but no concerns about severe weather during this time.
WARMER DAYS: Second half of the week we’ll see more sun and it’ll be warmer.
There may be some storms in the region Friday and next weekend. We’ve seen at least the pattern that could support this, including the return of humidity. But we haven’t seen all the ingredients for a solid rain/storm chance. If storms do develop, they could be strong...but this is merely a heads-up for planning. Right now there are a lot of uncertainties.
Steve will have an update on the forecast here and on Daybreak Today Monday morning.
