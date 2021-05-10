Alderson Automotive Group sold to San Antonio Auto Family

“When I made the decision that it was time to transition our family of dealerships to another family, there were two or three Texas car dealer families that I would consider. I couldn’t ask for a better family than the Cavender family to carry on what we have done for 72 years in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico,” said David Alderson. “They are committed to the community, they are philanthropic. The Alderson family has a long tradition of giving back to the communities that have blessed us so much and I know that the Cavender family will do the same with our dealerships and associates.”