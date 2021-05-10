Bit of a chill and some rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What a difference a day, or two or three, makes. Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far. Lubbock hit 97° under a mostly sunny sky. Much cooler, even chilly, today and the next few, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Saturday’s high was not a record. The May 8 record remains 102°. It was, however, fifteen degrees above the May 8 average high.
Sunday wasn’t nearly as warm. Lubbock hit 79°, three degrees below the average.
Highs today and the next few days will be much cooler. Temps today will peak in the 60s, and tomorrow and Wednesday in the upper 50s.
Plus, there is an increasing chance of rain. Which may include some thunderstorms.
Drizzle or very light rain is possible this morning under an overcast sky. Early morning temperatures in the 40s and a breeze of 10 to 20 mph make it a chilly morning.
Some sunshine returns to the viewing area this afternoon. Breaks in the clouds are likely be midday over the western viewing area and early afternoon central areas (including Lubbock). The overcast is expected to linger east of the Caprock.
The chance of rain returns after midnight. Along with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Data this morning points to a slight severe storm risk over the southeastern KCBD viewing area late tonight into early Tuesday. The main threat will be strong wind gusts. There’s a secondary threat of hail up to about one inch.
Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely off and on in the area Tuesday into Wednesday. The severe storm threat, while not zero, will be low.
A drier and warmer pattern will close out the work week. Both (drier, warmer), however, are relative.
Rain is unlikely Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be warmer, but still cool for the season. Friday will bring temperatures back to near average.
Weekend
Another weather system may bring thunderstorms to the KCBD viewing area this weekend. Keep an eye on the rain and storm outlooks and activity here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. Use the forecast sections for updates. Use the Interactive Radar to track showers, storms, and watch for potential watches, advisories, and warnings which may be issued.
Lubbock Climatology
97° was the high at the Lubbock airport Saturday. It was the fifth 90-degree- day and the hottest of the year so far.
79° was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. That’s three degrees below the average for the date. The May 9 record high is 97° (set in 1996 and tied in 2011).
48° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s May 10 average low is 54° and the high 82°. The record low for the date is 33° (set in 1918) and the record high 100° (set in 2018).
Lubbock’s rain total (recorded at the airport) for May so far is 0.03″. That’s 0.57″ below average through May 9. The year-to-date total is 3.78″, which is 0.55″ below average.
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:38 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:49 AM CDT.
