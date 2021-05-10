Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe will have a news conference today to discuss a deputy-involved shooting.
- Last Thanksgiving, 31-year-old Michael Anthony Pena was shot and killed by a deputy responding to a domestic violence call.
- The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. today.
- That will be streamed live on KCBD.com and other social media platforms.
The Food and Drug Administration will meet this week to consider approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-to-15.
- The vaccine is currently available for those 16-and-up.
- Pfizer said a recent study showed the vaccine is 100% effective in adolescents.
- Get the details here: The FDA is expected to soon authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens. Some parents are excited, others are still undecided
The price of oil is going up this morning.
- A ransomware attack over the weekend has shut down 5,500 miles of Colonial Pipeline’s network.
- The U.S. government is now helping to investigate the source of that attack.
- Read more here: Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
A terrorist attack in Afghanistan killed at least 85 people and injured dozens more.
- The bomb went off Saturday outside of a school in Kabul.
- Most of the victims were schoolgirls. The Taliban has denied responsibility for the attack.
- Read more here: Death toll rises to 85 in Afghanistan girls’ school bomb attack
A Chinese rocket booster crashed into the Indian Ocean.
- The 20-ton rocket re-entered the earth’s atmosphere above Saudi Arabia.
- NASA has criticized China for being irresponsible.
- Read the latest here: China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry over Maldives
