Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Sheriff to discuss Thanksgiving suspect’s death, Pfizer looks to expand vaccine eligibility, oil up after cyberattack

KCBD Daybreak Today- May 10
By Michael Cantu | May 10, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 7:05 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe will have a news conference today to discuss a deputy-involved shooting.

  • Last Thanksgiving, 31-year-old Michael Anthony Pena was shot and killed by a deputy responding to a domestic violence call.
  • The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. today.
  • That will be streamed live on KCBD.com and other social media platforms.

What will the weather be like today?

The Food and Drug Administration will meet this week to consider approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-to-15.

The price of oil is going up this morning.

A terrorist attack in Afghanistan killed at least 85 people and injured dozens more.

A Chinese rocket booster crashed into the Indian Ocean.

