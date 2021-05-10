The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute comes to the Buddy Holly Hall in October

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute will perform on October 13, 2021 at 7 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.
With note-for-note, live renditions of the Beatle’s classics, the Emmy Award winning show takes Beatle’s fans on journey back in time as if they were rockin’ with legends John, Paul, George and Ringo.
This tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences around the world, with performances in Japan, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil.
With “The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute” on stage, you’ll hear record-perfect live performances of such classics as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” “Hey Jude” and many more.
Tickets for The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute will go on sale Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. (CT) and can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, call ETIX at (800) 514 -3849x1, and the venue Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets range in price from $29.00 to $65.00 plus taxes and fees.
For more information go to thefabfour.com. Presented by The Buddy Holly Hall in association with Red Tail Entertainment.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.