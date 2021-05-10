Stolen cash, stolen gun led to deadly shooting, warrant states

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New documents are providing further details police received from those nearby when Christopher Castillo suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the South Plains Mall parking lot on May 4.
At 9:43 p.m., on Tuesday, May 4, police were called to the Mall parking lot, where a traveling carnival set up.
When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Christopher Castillo with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
Castillo’s mother told KCBD he had called for his brother to come pick him up, waiting outside the carnival with two other friends who asked to take photos with his brother’s car shortly before the shooting occurred.
The next day, 17-year-old Jake Canales was arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff.
According to an arrest warrant for Canales, two witnesses saw what they described as three young Hispanic males, one of whom “appeared to be trying to start a fight” with one of the witnesses. As they were leaving, witnesses told police they heard a single gunshot and saw two of the males leave the area in a green/brown SUV.
The warrant states LPD obtained a statement from someone who knew Castillo, saying they had met at the carnival to give Castillo a gun. According to the witness, Castillo believed “there were too many families at the carnival to carry [the gun] around.”
The witness told police Castillo and others with him began taking pictures with the gun at the car.
According to the warrant, the witness turned away before hearing a gunshot. He then called 911, stating “the guys Christopher was with are the ones that shot him.”
Police obtained an address, which led them to identify Jake Canales, a resident of the address and currently on probation for a 2019 aggravated robbery.
On May 5, Police located Canales. According to the warrant, Canales told LPD Castillo had stolen $250 from him, and had heard he planned to rob him again.
Canales told investigators while they were taking pictures with the gun, he decided to steal the gun as payback for the money.
The warrant states Canales took the gun and ran towards a green/brown SUV, when Canales says Castillo grabbed him and the gun went off, and Castillo fell.
The warrant for Canales’ arrest lists one charge of theft of a firearm. Canales currently remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $150,000.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.