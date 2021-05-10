Storms Possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Showers and storms could return to the region overnight and stay in the area through mid-week.
After a cold front brought a drop in temperatures today, moisture should return overnight and result in some storm potential for the area.
A few storms might approach severe levels in the eastern South Plains early Tuesday.
Any strong storms might produce near one inch hail and winds of 60 mph.
Rain chances remain in place through Wednesday evening.
With the rain potential and clouds afternoon temps will remain below normal through Thursday.
Rain chances will continue on Friday and into the weekend along with warmer temperatures and a better chance of some severe storms.
Hopefully, you’ll need to use an umbrella or rain jacket this week.
