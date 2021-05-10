TTU School of Music hosting Band & Orchestra, TTU All-State Choir summer camps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech School of Music will host two summer camps starting in June.
Its All-State Choir camp is open to all high schools students across the state. That camp will be held from June 15 through June 19. Registration closes June 1. Spots are not limited. Student can join in-person or virtually.
Its Band & Orchestra camp is open to 6th through 12th grade students. Registration is open to both band and orchestra students. Registration closes June 20. Students from across the U.S. are welcome to join the in-person camp. There is no capacity limit.
