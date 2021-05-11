Comedian Bill Maher to headline at Buddy Holly Hall

Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Four of his ten stand-up specials for HBO – 2014′s “Bill Maher: Live from DC,” 2007′s “The Decider,” 2005′s “I’m Swiss,” as well as the hilarious, “Bill Maher … But I’m Not Wrong,” – have been nominated for Emmy awards. Maher has also a published author with five bestsellers.