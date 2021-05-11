Comedian Bill Maher to headline at Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Bill Maher will perform his hard-hitting, side-splitting, stand-up comedy at The Buddy Holly Hall on July 31, 2021 at 7 p.m.
For more than twenty years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002) and for the last fourteen years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations.
Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “VICE.” In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous,” directed by Larry Charles (“Borat”). The documentary has gone on to become the 8th Highest Grossing Documentary ever.
Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Four of his ten stand-up specials for HBO – 2014′s “Bill Maher: Live from DC,” 2007′s “The Decider,” 2005′s “I’m Swiss,” as well as the hilarious, “Bill Maher … But I’m Not Wrong,” – have been nominated for Emmy awards. Maher has also a published author with five bestsellers.
Tickets for Bill Maher go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $59.99 to $149.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849x1, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane
