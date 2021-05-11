Consider This: Government Is The Problem, Not The Solution

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ronald Reagan once said: “government is not a solution to our problem, government is the problem.”
Well, the pandemic has created an unemployment problem and I believe government is making it worse.
Employers in the service industry are struggling to find workers because it might mean a cut in pay to go back to work.
In fact, for two out of three unemployed workers, jobless benefits exceed their old pay, according to a recent study.
It’s a dilemma made worse by the federal government extending the $600 supplement and compounded as more businesses re-open.
Consider This: The state of Texas should follow South Carolina’s lead by refusing to accept the additional federal jobless benefits.
In the meantime, there is not much we can do to convince people to go back to work for less money. But for now, we can do our part by shopping local and being patient.
Restaurants have longer lines in general even with open tables because of less wait staff. Meanwhile customers and managers are equally frustrated.
Let’s get through this summer by being polite and gracious. If government is the problem here, we can be part of the solution.
