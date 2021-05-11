Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The City of Lubbock will have a dedication ceremony for the victims of the 1970 Lubbock tornado.
- Today marks 51 years since it tore through Lubbock; 26 people died.
- The ceremony will start at 10 inside the Lubbock Civic Center.
- The city will stream that ceremony on its social media platforms.
The Lubbock Police Department is celebrating tis 100th anniversary today.
- The Lubbock City Council will issue a proclamation at 4:30 p.m. inside Citizens Tower.
- The celebration will also include a police memorabilia exhibit.
An arrest warrant says a dispute over money led to a deadly shooting last week, outside the South Plains Mall.
- Jake Canales told police Christopher Castillo stole $250 from him. He decided to take Castillo’s gun as payback.
- Canales said the gun went off when Castillo tried to stop him.
- Get more details here: Stolen cash, stolen gun led to deadly shooting, warrant states
The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12-to-15.
- Pfizer says the vaccine is 100% effective for that age group.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make its recommendation on Wednesday.
- Read more here: Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
