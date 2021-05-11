Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Tornado memorial to be dedicated, details released on deadly shooting, vaccine use expanded to adolescents

By Michael Cantu | May 11, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 5:51 AM

On Daybreak Today,

The City of Lubbock will have a dedication ceremony for the victims of the 1970 Lubbock tornado.

  • Today marks 51 years since it tore through Lubbock; 26 people died.
  • The ceremony will start at 10 inside the Lubbock Civic Center.
  • The city will stream that ceremony on its social media platforms.

What will the weather be like today?

The Lubbock Police Department is celebrating tis 100th anniversary today.

  • The Lubbock City Council will issue a proclamation at 4:30 p.m. inside Citizens Tower.
  • The celebration will also include a police memorabilia exhibit.

An arrest warrant says a dispute over money led to a deadly shooting last week, outside the South Plains Mall.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12-to-15.

