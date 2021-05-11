Frenship ISD to provide free meals for children during the summer

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD and Aramark are teaming up once again for Tiger Bites, a summer feeding program that provides free meals for all kids age 18 or younger across the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities.
Starting June 1, families can pick up food bags once a week for each of their children. These bags will contain breakfast and lunch for seven days to cover meals for the week.
“Frenship ISD is proud to join Aramark in doing our part to help ensure that no child from 0-18 goes hungry over the summer months,” said Keith Patrick, Frenship ISD Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “This program is a tangible way we can help provide an added layer of support for families across the entire area and we’re extremely proud to continue it through this summer.”
All children are welcome, and they do not have to be a Frenship student to receive the free food bags.
Food bags may be picked up curbside at the following locations:
Westwind Elementary School - 6401 43rd Street
FHS Ninth Grade Center - 407 N Dowden
Tiger Bites Curbside Pickup Dates and Times:
Every Tuesday from June 1, 2021 – July 27, 202111:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
For more information on Frenship’s Tiger Bites program, please visit www.frenship.net.
