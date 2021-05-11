KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Edna

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Edna, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull mix.
Edna does well with male dogs and also loves attention. Staff say she is a playful dog and smart. Edna is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.
Mustang’s adoption fees for Tuesday, May 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
