Lubbock law enforcement agencies honor fallen Concho county deputies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The bodies of two Concho county deputies were escorted to by Lubbock police, along with other area law enforcement.
Lubbock County sheriff’s deputies and Lubbock police provided honor guard services for the entire 200 mile trip from Concho County.
“When something like this happens, all law enforcement agents will come together and do what they can to help their fellow officers,” Leath McClure with the Lubbock Police said. “We’re just making sure that they get here safely and as smoothly as possible so we can escort them to where those officers need to be.”
One of those deputies is Samuel Leonard from Lamesa, a family friend confirmed with KCBD.
The Lubbock professional police association offered to pay for hotel services for the family.
The Lubbock sheriff’s office is coordinating with other agencies to provide meals.
Law enforcement agencies will stay with the bodies until the services is over.
