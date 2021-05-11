Lubbock tornado bolo ties on sale to help downtown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is putting a unique twist in commemorating the victims and devastation of the 1970 Lubbock tornado.
Richie Rosen, founder of The Lubbock Tornado, an online shop that sells tornado-shaped bolo ties. He learned to make jewelry from his late-friend, Bill Worrell.
All the ties are hand-made, using the lost-wax casting technique, something he learned for Worrell.
“He’s really my mentor who taught me this technique,” Rosen said. “We learned it years ago and improved it over time.”
All his ties are made of genuine leather, cast with silver and have pieces of copper from Buddy Holly Hall.
“I brought the original bolo and said I would like to cast these, but I’d like to use – if there’s any scrap copper from the Buddy Holly Hall,” Rosen said.
He intended on selling the ties for the 50th anniversary of the tornado in 2020. But COVID scraped that idea.
“It went on the backburner, we just put a hold on it,” Rosen said. “Hoping to get this out to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the tornado.”
Proceeds from the tie sales go to downtown revitalization.
“Lubbock was devastated by the tornado and downtown was really set back quite a ways,” Rosen said.
Find the ties on Rosen’s Instagram page or Etsy site.
