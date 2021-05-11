Afternoon South Plains forecast update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s going to be a very cool day for the season under a grey sky. Drizzle, sprinkles, and patchy fog remain possible well into the evening. Stronger showers can be tracked via our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page. Rain totals (at end of story) updated at 12:45 PM.
This Afternoon - Drizzle and sprinkles possible along with areas of low visibility in fog. Otherwise cloudy and quite cool. High 56°. Lubbock’s chance of additional measurable rain no more than 20%. Wind east 10-20 mph.
Tonight - Showers and possibly isolated thundershowers after midnight. Areas of low visibility in fog possible. Cloudy and chilly. Low 42°. Lubbock’s chance of measurable rain 30%. Wind northeast 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow - Chance of rain/storms, mainly morning, cloudy. High 60°. Chance of measurable rain 30%.
Wednesday Night - Mostly cloudy with a slim chance of rain, chilly. Low 46°.
Thursday - Partly sunny, warmer. High 71°.
Friday - Partly cloudy, warmer. Low 51° / High 82°.
Lubbock Climatology
71° was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. That’s 11 degrees below the average for the date. The May 10 record high is 100° (set in 2018).
50° has been the low at the Lubbock airport as of 12:30 this afternoon (unofficial as of this writing). I expect, however, the temperature will drop below that before midnight. Lubbock’s May 11 average low is 55° and the high 83°. The record low for the date is 37° (set in 1930) and the record high 102° (set in 2018).
0.03″ of rain has been reported at the Lubbock Airport as of 12:45 PM. The total for May so far is 0.06″. That’s 0.62″ below average through May 10. The year-to-date total is 3.81″, which is 0.58″ below average.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:38 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:49 AM CDT.
Rain Totals
24-hour rain totals (in inches) as of 12:45 PM CDT Tuesday. Data from KCBD viewers, the National Weather Service, and the TTU Mesonet:
1.63 Spur
1.25 Graham
0.90 Post (north side)
0.90 O’Donnell
0.83 Hobbs
0.91 Knox City
0.73 Guthrie
0.71 Welch
0.69 Post NE
0.64 Jayton
0.57 Seagraves
0.57 Aspermont
0.49 Lake Alan Henry
0.37 Brownfield
0.36 Seminole
0.35 Tahoka
0.28 Hackberry
0.28 Paducah
0.24 Roaring Springs
0.18 New Home
0.13 Childress
0.14 Denver City
0.10 Estelline
0.10 McAdoo
0.11 Northfield
0.11 Slaton
0.10 Vigo Park
0.12 White River Lake
0.10 Caprock Canyons
0.08 Aiken
0.09 Ralls
0.06 Silverton
0.04 Happy
0.04 Plainview
0.06 Rotan
0.04 South Plains 3ENE
0.04 Sundown
0.04 Wolfforth
0.03 Dimmitt
0.03 Floydada
0.03 Memphis
0.03 Smyer
0.03 Tulia
0.03 Turkey
0.02 Abernathy
0.02 Earth
0.02 Friona
0.02 Levelland
0.02 Muleshoe
0.02 Olton
0.02 Snyder
0.02 Tatum
0.01 Anton
0.01 Fluvanna
0.01 Gail
0.01 Hart
0.01 Lamesa
0.01 Morton
0.01 Northwest Lubbock
0.01 Reese Center
0.01 Snyder SSW
