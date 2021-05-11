Lubbock Tornado Memorial dedication marks 51st anniversary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday marks 51 years since an F-5 tornado devastated much of Lubbock and killed 26 people. To mark the anniversary, a dedication ceremony will be held at the Lubbock Civic Center.
The ceremony was originally planned to take place at the memorial near the 700 block of Ave. Q but was changed due to inclement weather. The dedication will start at 10 a.m. The city will provide shuttles so people can get to the memorial.
Family members of the 26 victims will speak during the ceremony.
The dedication was supposed to happen last year, but was pushed back because of the pandemic.
