Bike with the Mayor, May 15 at 9 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You’ve heard of coffee with the mayor, well, Lubbock mayor Dan Pope is about to get your heart pumping during his next morning get-together.
As part of the mayor’s Fitness Council, he is hosting a 6.4-mile bike ride this Saturday morning, starting at 9 o’clock.
This is a family friendly event, except you are asked to leave your pets at home.
The ride will start downtown by the Buddy Holly Statue at 19th Street and Crickets Avenue.
It’s free and open to everybody, you don’t even need to pre-register.
Just show up with your bike, your friends, and don’t forget your helmet!
There will be an LPD escort making it safe for everyone.
