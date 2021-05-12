Citibus hosting mobile job fairs, vaccine clinics

Provided by Citibus
Citibus is hosting two mobile job fairs next week. The first will be at the TJ Patterson Library on Monday, May 17th and the second on Wednesday, May 19th, both from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Look for the buses with the blue and white COVID bus wrap. Remember to bring a completed application. Applications are available to download on Citibus.com and will also be available at the Job Fair.
Come out ready to interview! Qualified Applicants will be hired ON THE SPOT (contingent on satisfactory completion of all pre-employment checks, including a DOT drug test).
Immediate Positions Available:
Utility Maintenance Technicians
Passenger Specialists (Operators)
For more information about the mobile job fair, call Citibus Human Resources at 806.775.3437 or email them at Careers@Citibus.com.
The City of Lubbock Health Department will also be on-site to administer COVID-19 Vaccines. Health officials will be administering Moderna (1st and 2nd doses) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for anyone 18 years of age and older. If you are getting your second dose of Moderna you will need to bring your vaccination card with you. The entire process takes less than 30 minutes to complete.
For more information about the mobile vaccine clinic or information about scheduling a vaccine appointment, please call the Lubbock Health Department at 806.775.2933 or email them at publichealth@mylubbock.us