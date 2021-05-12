Cowboys set to open NFL season at world champion Buccaneers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys will take the stage in prime time this year to help kick off the 2021 NFL season when they travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the 2021 NFL season.
The entire league schedule is set to come out Wednesday night at 7 p.m. but the September 9 opening game of the season against the defending world champions was announced early in the morning.
Dallas is coming off of a disappointing 6-10 season where they failed to make the playoffs while Tampa Bay went 15-5, beating Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
The NFL has been promoting the Super Bowl Champions in almost every NFL Kickoff game since 2002. Dallas last played in the NFL Kickoff game in 2012.
This will be the sixth time fans will see Dak Prescott take the field against Tom Brady. History is not on Dak’s side with Brady being 5-0. This is the first time Brady will face Dallas as a Buccaneer.
