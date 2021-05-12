Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Person of interest ID’s in death case, pipeline to be online by end of week, CDC to make Pfizer decision today

KCBD Daybreak Today - May 12
By Michael Cantu | May 12, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 7:02 AM

Police are asking for helping for find Leo Contreras. He is wanted for evading arrest during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

Two Concho County deputies are dead and a city employee is critically injured after being shot in Eden.

Colonial Pipeline says it hopes to be back online by the end of this week.

A federal judge dismissed the National Rifle Association’ bankruptcy case.

  • The NRA is facing a lawsuit in New York where prosecutors say its leaders used funds for vacations and other personal expenses.
  • The gun rights group had been trying to incorporate in Texas instead of New York.
  • More can be found here: Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group

A panel with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet today and decide on approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents.

