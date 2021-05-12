Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Police are asking for helping for find Leo Contreras. He is wanted for evading arrest during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
- Contreras is also a person of interest in a deadly shooting near North Quaker and Bradley Street.
- A 69-year-old man died after someone shot into his home.
- Get those details here: LPD searching for person for evading in a vehicle, connected to fatal shooting
Two Concho County deputies are dead and a city employee is critically injured after being shot in Eden.
- Police say Jeffrey Nicholas opened fire when the deputies arrived to answer a complaint about a barking dog.
- He is now charged with capital murder.
- Read more here: Two deputies killed, city employee injured while responding to ‘dog complaint’ in Eden, TX
Colonial Pipeline says it hopes to be back online by the end of this week.
- Since a weekend cyberattack, gas shortages along the East Coast have been reported.
- Colonial is now manually turning on some of its pipelines to give areas some relief.
- Read more here: Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on
A federal judge dismissed the National Rifle Association’ bankruptcy case.
- The NRA is facing a lawsuit in New York where prosecutors say its leaders used funds for vacations and other personal expenses.
- The gun rights group had been trying to incorporate in Texas instead of New York.
- More can be found here: Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
A panel with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet today and decide on approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents.
- The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization.
- Experts say the move will help reduce infections.
- Read more here: Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.