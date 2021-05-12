Fire damages home in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Firefighters are investigating a fire that damaged a home in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.
The fire in the 900 block of Adrian St. was reported just before 3:30 p.m.
Fire Marshals are on the scene speaking with neighbors.
There is no word if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.
The fire remains under investigation.
Lubbock Fire Rescue issued the following release regarding the fire Wednesday afternoon:
On 5-12-21 at 3:18pm, LFR responded to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Adrian St. a passerby called 911 to report a house on fire. LFR units extinguished and contained the fire to this property. There were no injuries reported. 3 adults were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting. Fire Marshals are investigating the cause.
