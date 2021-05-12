Heavy rescue called to Lubbock Cemetery after person falls into grave

Heavy rescue called to Lubbock Cemetery after person falls into grave
Heavy rescue was called to the Lubbock Cemetery after a man fell into a freshly dug grave. (Source: Julio Iglesias, KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth | May 12, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 10:40 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department’s heavy rescue team was called to the City of Lubbock Cemetery after a person fell into a freshly dug grave Wednesday morning.

Officials say a city worker who dug the grave was on a ladder in the hole when he fell off. The man reportedly suffered injuries that kept him from being able to climb out. Heavy rescue responded just around 9 a.m.

First responders shored up the walls of the grave to keep the dirt from collapsing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.