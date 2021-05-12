Heavy rescue called to Lubbock Cemetery after person falls into grave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department’s heavy rescue team was called to the City of Lubbock Cemetery after a person fell into a freshly dug grave Wednesday morning.
Officials say a city worker who dug the grave was on a ladder in the hole when he fell off. The man reportedly suffered injuries that kept him from being able to climb out. Heavy rescue responded just around 9 a.m.
First responders shored up the walls of the grave to keep the dirt from collapsing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.