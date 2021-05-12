KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pixie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pixie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is one-year-old blue heeler mix.
Her previous owner said she is very good with children and other dog. Pixie is friendly and playful. She is anxious for a forever home. Pixie is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.
Pixie’s adoption fees for Wednesday, May 12, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
