Lamesa mourns for fallen deputy Samuel Leonard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the fallen Concho County deputies, Samuel Leonard, was a lifelong Lamesa man who had just left the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office only three weeks ago.
He leaves behind his wife and daughter, who had not yet moved to meet him in Concho County.
Dawson County Sheriff Matt Hogg says this is the first time in his 24-year career that’s he’s seen one of his brothers fall.
“One of our brothers, blood blue, however you want to call it, is gone. And we’re all hurting,” Hogg said.
As the office mourns, they find peace in his memory, remembering Leonard as an outstanding public servant.
“He did an awesome job for us. Anything we needed, if we needed to call him out on his days off, he never complained about it, was always here, was an exceptional deputy,” Hogg said.
Samuel was on the force for over a year, until he went to Concho County only three weeks ago.
His wife, a schoolteacher, was set to join him at the end of the school year.
Now, North Elementary Principal David Ritchey said Lamesa educators mourn for the Leonard family because his parents, siblings and wife are teachers.
“Our teachers are hurt. And yes, the kids hurt. And yes, the community is hurting. But first and foremost, we want to do anything we can for Morgan and for her daughter, and for his brothers and for their family because that is who is important at a time like this,” Ritchey said.
